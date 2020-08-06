President Trump proposes to move the debate in Cleveland to an earlier date

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday morning to call for an earlier first debate in Cleveland.
“Move the First Debate up,” the president proposed on social media, reasoning that his scheduled Sept. 29 meeting with candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland is set to take place after voters can officially submit ballots.
The president’s request comes just hours before a planned visit to northern Ohio where he will tour a Whirlpool factory in Clyde and host a fundraising event in Bratenahl.
The first debate of the presidential election between Trump and Biden is scheduled to take place in late-September at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.