Report: Harbaugh accuses Day of bending practice rules
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, front left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, front right, after an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Ohio State won 56-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) (Source: Tony Ding)
By Chris Dellecese | August 6, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT - Updated August 6 at 6:10 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tension is already building for this season’s Ohio State-Michigan game.

An ESPN report says Jim Harbaugh accused Ryan Day of illegal practice rules during a Big Ten coaches conference call Monday.

Harbaugh referred to a photo that allegedly showed an OSU assistant working with linebackers. That type of on-field coaching isn’t allowed until Friday.

“How about I worry about my team and you worry about yours?” Day told Harbaugh, according to Bucknuts.com.

Day was asked about the exchange by ESPN at Wednesday’s press conference but declined to answer.

“I appreciate the question, but I’d rather not answer that right now,” Day said.

