Report: Harbaugh accuses Day of bending practice rules

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tension is already building for this season’s Ohio State-Michigan game.
An ESPN report says Jim Harbaugh accused Ryan Day of illegal practice rules during a Big Ten coaches conference call Monday.
Harbaugh referred to a photo that allegedly showed an OSU assistant working with linebackers. That type of on-field coaching isn’t allowed until Friday.
“How about I worry about my team and you worry about yours?” Day told Harbaugh, according to Bucknuts.com.
Day was asked about the exchange by ESPN at Wednesday’s press conference but declined to answer.
“I appreciate the question, but I’d rather not answer that right now,” Day said.
