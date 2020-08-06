Rocky River parents sign petition to reopen schools

Molly Coyne’s daughter, Maggie, goes to Kensington Intermediate. She said for her, it’s a tough call. “I would love for my children to be in the classroom. I have friends and family that are educators so my thoughts are also to the educators. They have to be safe.” Maggie hasn’t seen friends since schools closed in March. “I miss my friends and I don’t like doing online because it was really hard for me to learn new things. I didn’t have a teacher to ask. I could e-mail her but I might not have understood what she really meant.”