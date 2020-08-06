‘Save Ohio Stages’: local music venues say they will go out of business without federal help

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio music venues fearing they will go out of business amid the coronavirus crisis are joining the national Save Our Stages movement by teaming up to appeal to local government leaders to Save Ohio Stages.
Arts Cleveland on behalf of Save Ohio Stages said 50% of music venues reported they will go out of business the shutdown lasts six months or more without federal assistance.
Among the local stages fearing it will be forced to close its doors is Grog Shop on Euclid Heights Boulevard in Cleveland Heights.
However, Grog Shop said it can’t survive the month if it does not get aid from Congress.
Summit Arts Now encourages supporters to reach out to their senators by going to the Save Our Stages website to fill out a form to contact their local senators regarding the act.
“The Save Our Stages Act is a critical piece of federal legislation that would provide $10 billion for six months of financial support to keep live performing venues afloat and preserve an economic sector shuttered since mid-March,” Summit Arts Now said.
Here is a video of music venues from around the U.S. that are asking their senators to save their stages amid this pandemic.
