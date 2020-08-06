Vermilion Local Schools moving to online instruction for first 9 weeks of semester

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The same day the Erie County Health Department sent out recommendations that all schools in the county learn remotely for the first nine weeks, Vermilion Local Schools announced it would follow their guidelines and move all students to online instruction.
Vermilion Local Schools will teach students virtually from Sept. 8 through the end of the first quarter.
District sports will continue by following the OHSAA guidelines and recommendations as other activities will go on with “strict adherence to all safety precautions.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.