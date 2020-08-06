19-year-old man shot at ice cream stand in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are investigating if the shooting that hurt a 19-year-old man at an ice cream stand has any connection to the one that brought an unidentified gunshot wound victim to the hospital just moments later.
Lt. Michael Miller said officers were sent to the Kenmore Freeze ice cream stand in the 2000 block of East Avenue for a shooting at 5:08 p.m. on Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man on the ground who said he was shot by an unknown suspect while standing in line, according to Lt. Miller.
The victim was reportedly taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center in an unknown condition.
Moments later, an unidentified man showed up at Summa Health Barberton hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the lieutenant.
He was then transferred to Summa Health Akron City hospital, Lt. Miller said.
According to Lt. Miller, investigators are working to determine if the second shooting victim has any connection to the ice cream stand shooting.
The lieutenant said a car and nearby home were also struck by gunfire.
Lt. Miller confirmed no other injuries were reported in this ongoing investigation.
