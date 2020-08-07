Case Western Reserve University denies involvement in Gov. DeWine’s false positive COVID-19 test

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are contradicting stories about where Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s false positive COVID-19 test was conducted before President Trump’s arrival in Cleveland on Thursday.
At his Friday afternoon news conference, DeWine said the antigen test was done at Case Western Reserve University.
His office later released the following statement:
The Governor was tested as part of the protocol set up by the White House for individuals meeting the President. Due to the nature of yesterday’s events, the testing was set up by the Republican National Committee. The vendor at the testing site was Impact Health. The site was a pop-up, mobile testing site set up at Case Western Reserve University, used only for those participating in yesterday’s events. The test used was an antigen test from Quidel.
“That information is incorrect,” Case spokesman Bill Lubinger told 19 News in an email.
Given the close proximity between Case Western and University Hospitals, and the hospital system’s capacity to handle COVID-19 testing, we asked a spokesperson if UH was involved.
He said they were not.
DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday afternoon after taking the rapid test.
“Antigen tests are notoriously plagued with issues of accuracy,” said Dr. Amy Edwards, an infectious disease expert with UH. “In fact, at UH, we have been moving away from all rapid viral pathogen tests.”
DeWine tested negative in the evening after taking the more accurate PCR test in Columbus.
The initial test was conducted as protocol for anyone who was scheduled to greet President Trump on the tarmac of Burke Lakefront Airport for the president’s visit to northern Ohio.
Lt. Gov. John Husted confirmed to 19 News at the airport that he tested negative.
He later joined the delegation in greeting the president.
