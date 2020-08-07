Commuter Cast: another pleasant drive as temps rise to the high 70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Scattered to broken clouds will be overhead today.
A lake breeze will keep temperatures in the 70s once again downwind of Lake Erie.
The wind will be northeast to north at 5-15 mph.
You will be in the lower 80s away from the lake breeze zone inland.
Humidity levels remain comfortable.
Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak has your forecast while Traffic Anchor Jamie Sullivan is taking a look at the Monday morning commute
