Nearly 10 times the number of people with COVID-19 from Cuyahoga County have died than from the flu during 2019-20 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, as well as County Executive Armond Budish, discussed the area’s latest COVID-19 case data.
A virtual briefing was held on Friday afternoon.
According to Commissioner Terry Allan, the coronavirus has resulted in nearly 10 times the number of deaths in Cuyahoga County than the flu during the 2019-2020 season.
“This is a serious, serious virus,” Allan emphasized. “It is clear that the virus can spread even through those who do not show symptoms. That is why mask wearing is so important.”
Health Director Dr. Heidi Gullett also addressed the different types of screening methods following Thursday’s news regarding Gov. Mike DeWine testing positive for COVID-19 with a rapid antigen test and later negative through the PCR type.
As of Friday, Cuyahoga County is classified as a “Red Alert Level 3″ area under Ohio’s Public Health Advisory System, signaling a high risk for spread of COVID-19.
Despite the threat level, Gov. DeWine said he is seeing a “steady decrease” in daily cases in Cuyahoga County.
Friday’s press conference was the first CCBH briefing held with Commissioner Terry Allan since a 19 Investigates story focused on a past incident.
