6 employees at Bratenahl club test positive for covid-19 a few hours before President Trump’s campaign fundraiser

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - President Trump was in Northeast Ohio on Thursday for a campaign fundraiser.
On Friday, 19 News learned that six employees who worked at the venue the event was held at tested positive for covid-19 a few hours before the fundraiser started.
Buddy Kane is the general manager of the Shoreby Club in Bratenahl. He said the past week has been the longest of his life.
“In eight days we had to construct an event, build a tent and get ready for a large gathering here,” Kane explained.
Kane said he has been working hard to make sure his employees and members are safe, so when he was approached by the Trump campaign to hold this event, he wanted to make sure everything was done carefully.
“We gave them a choice it was either going to be a no-contact event where we would drop our food and the staff would leave, or we would need to get some process where everyone was protected,” said Kane. “The Trump Victory campaign at the same time also had the same feelings so they so they came up with the rapid covid test they were going to give to every employee, every attendee and every vendor on the property.”
The Trump campaign arranged for offsite testing a few hours before the event. The testing that was done was the rapid antigen testing; a method infection disease expert Dr. Amy Edwards says, can be “plagued by accuracy issues.” Kane says six employees tested positive, but so far none have symptoms.
“From what I understand if you get tested negative in the antigen test you’re definitely negative, but like we saw with Governor DeWine you can get a positive and then with the PCR test at that point they found out that he was not positive,” said Kane. “So, taking no chances with our members and our president and our staff we isolated everyone who tested positive and everyone who rode in the car with someone who tested positive.”
Once all those employees were in quarantine the remaining staff got to work. Out of an abundance of caution Kane says they even threw out all of the food they had already prepared.
“We immediately sanitized the kitchen,” he said. “We washed every dish and plate. We came up with a new menu in about 3 hours and were able to serve the event.”
Kane said they closed the Shoreby Club Friday so they could do a deep cleaning, but plan to reopen to members on Saturday.
Kane also said he is working on getting those quarantined employees the more accurate PCR tests but says it’s been challenging since none of the employees have any symptoms.
