Enjoy the views of Ohio on National Lighthouse Day (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s no better time to head out to America’s sentinels than on National Lighthouse Day, celebrated Aug. 7.
The date was chosen to recognize Aug. 7, 1789 where congress approved an act for the establishment and support of lighthouses within months of George Washington’s inauguration.
Fast forward to 231 years later, there are about two dozen lighthouses in Ohio that have survived from an earlier time.
The 293-mile Lake Erie Coastal Ohio Scenic Tour takes you right past many of Ohio’s lighthouses.
Beginning in Conneaut and headed west, many of Ohio’s lights can be viewed from the shore.
If you are adventurous, you can climb three of Ohio’s lights. Fairport Harbor Light & Museum, Marblehead Lighthouse and Port Clinton are all open to the public for tours.
By the 1950s and 60s, many towers were automated and the lights were abandoned to technology.
Some fell into the sea, some were purchased by historical societies, and some just began to deteriorate.
Lighthouses, like the Lorain Harbor Lighthouse and the Port Clinton light, sat in limbo.
Citizen groups eventually saved the remnants and began the restoration process.
Others like Marblehead Lighthouse in Danbury Township were acquired by the state and have become state parks visited by thousands annually.
Many local cities have recognized the value of preserving the lights and maintain the lights recognizing their value to attract tourism.
Fairport Harbor Marine Museum and Lighthouse in Fairport offers tours of the lighthouse, a museum, and even paranormal visits.
Some lights have even been sold off by the U.S. Coast Guard to private citizens.
The Conneaut Pierhead Light is privately owned and was used by an Ohio family as a summer vacation destination.
A trip to the beach shouldn’t be at odds with anyone’s agenda, so why not celebrate the nation’s history and head out soon, and if you need an excuse call it a celebration of America’s lighthouse history.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.