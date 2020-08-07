Garfield Heights Police looking for man accused of stealing two power saws

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police are asking the community to help identify the man accused of stealing two STIHL brand power saws fro Ace Hardware.
Police said the suspect captured in the surveillance photo walked into the store on 5680 Turney Road on July 29 with an accomplice, stole the saws, and drove off in a white Chevy Silverado.
Call the Garfield Heights detective bureau at (216) 475-5686 if you can identify the suspect or have information on the theft.
