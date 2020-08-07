34 more deaths, an additional 1,204 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said there are 34 more deaths reported in Ohio, and an additional 1,204 cases reported in the state over the last 24 hours.
A total of 3,652 Ohioans have died due to the virus, and there is a total cumulative of 98,675 cases statewide.
Out of the 11,447 hospitalizations reported Friday, at least 2,641 individuals were admitted to the intensive care units. There was an increase of 81 people admitted to the hospital, and 14 individuals admitted to the ICU in the last 24 hours.
You can see below the counties who are still in the red for the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
