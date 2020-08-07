Hygiene kits for kids and teens being distributed at Cleveland Public Library

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - To promote good personal hygiene that is crucial to a child’s well being, kits are being distributed at four Cleveland Public Library branches Aug. 10-18.
The personal hygiene kits from 1,000 Ties and MyCom will have essential items for children aged 6-16 such as shampoo, soap, deodorant, a toothbrush, and toothpaste.
The Cleveland Public Library said the kits are to help the children and teens stay healthy, ward off illnesses, and build better self-awareness.
The kits will be distributed from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the following branches:
- Monday, Aug. 10: Harvard-Lee Branch
- Tuesday, Aug. 11: South Brooklyn Branch
- Friday, Aug. 14: Memorial-Nottingham Branch
- Monday, Aug. 17: East 131 Street Branch
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: South Brooklyn Branch
