Indians hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo opts out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ty Van Burkleo, in his 7th season as Indians hitting coach, has opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID concerns.
Team president Chris Antonetti said the team fully supported the decision of Van Burkleo, who he labeled as “a high-risk individual.”
Director of hitting Alex Eckelman will step in to help Victor Rodriguez, the assistant hitting coach.
Cleveland ranks 29th in MLB in team batting average, 23rd in homers and 21st in runs.
Tribe bench coach Brad Mills had already opted out of the season. In addition, Terry Francona will miss this weekend’s White Sox series due to gastrointestinal problems.
