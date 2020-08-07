Infectious disease expert clears up confusion about COVID-19 tests, conflicting results from Gov. DeWine’s screening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An infectious disease expert from University Hospitals will talk with 19 News about the positive and negative results from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus testing on Thursday.
A live interview with Dr. Amy Edwards is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Dr. Edwards will explain the difference between the PCR screening and a 15-minute rapid test, which is what the governor initially took and tested positive for COVID-19 prior to President Donald Trump’s arrival in Northeast Ohio.
Per protocol for meeting the president, Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and the rest of the staff were tested using the rapid antigen screening method.
“These tests represent a new technology to reduce the cost and improve the turnaround time for COVID-19 testing, but they are quite new,” the governor said on social media.
Gov. DeWine later said he was tested again after returning home to quarantine. Those test results were negative for the coronavirus.
“We feel confident in the results from Wexner Medical Center. This is the same PCR test that has been used over 1.6 million times in Ohio by hospitals and labs all over the state,” Gov. DeWine tweeted on Thursday night following the negative test results.
The governor said an additional PCR test will be conducted on Saturday.
