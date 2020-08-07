Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant stretch continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure continues to sit in place with a relatively dry air mass. Scattered to broken clouds will be overhead today. A lake breeze will keep temperatures in the 70s once again downwind of Lake Erie. The wind will be northeast to north at 5-15 mph. You will be in the lower 80s away from the lake breeze zone inland. Humidity levels remain comfortable. It’s a clear sky tonight and cool as the wind turns light overnight. Many will be in the 50s come early tomorrow morning. Warmer along the lakeshore neighborhoods.