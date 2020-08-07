Ohio lawmakers introduce bill that would allow local agencies to override state health orders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of Republican State Senators are cosponsoring a bill that would allow local health agencies to reject directives from the Ohio Department of health during a pandemic.
If passed, Senate Bill 348 would require the local board to approve any objection of Ohio Department of Health orders by at least a two-thirds majority vote while also maintaining “collaborative consultation” with the state leaders.
Senate Bill 348 was introduced on August 4 by State Sens. Tim Schaffer, of Lancaster, and Kristina Roegner, of Hudson.
“This legislation ensures that local boards of health have the final say on health restrictions and quarantine measures,” Sen. Roegner said. “Ohio has always been a local control state, recognizing that each community understands its own needs best. This principle should apply here as well.”
“My thought process is that sound local medical decisions will lead to sound economic decisions,” Sen. Schaffer added. “They won’t shut the economy down; their jobs depend on it and they will be responsive to the local citizenry.”
The proposal would also require the majority of local board memberships to consist of health care professionals and businesses leaders to provide input on economic conditions.
