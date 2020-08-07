Ohio sales tax free weekend kicks off on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Going back to school may look a little confusing right now, but students are still going to need supplies, whether they are in class or at home.
The Ohio Department of Taxation’s sales tax free weekend or “Sales Tax Holiday” kicks off on Aug. 7 and runs through Aug. 9.
During the weekend, the following items will be exempt from sales and use tax:
- Clothing priced at $75 or less
- School supplies priced at $20 or less
- School instructional material priced at $20 or less
According to state officials, items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the Sales Tax Holiday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.