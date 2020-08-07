Parents are buying up electronics and school supplies to create work spaces at home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Since school is going to look so different this year, so are school supplies.
Some stores are adjusting to help parents get ready for a much different learning environment.
Walmart says they’re still seeing a lot of the traditional supplies being bought up in their stores across the country, but there is a new trend emerging.
People are buying up items to create a learning center or workspace in their home.
“Typically you see that in going back to college but I think going back to school has shifted that necessity of ‘Ok, how to create this work space for my child to interact with their teachers, their peers?’ And also being able to have some type of steady schedule and normalcy in a time like this,” said Raven Washabaugh, Walmart spokesperson.
In response to that trend and the changing needs of students, Walmart has released 600 new products from its private electronics brand, ON, including computer accessories, tablets and wireless headphones.
Given new supply needs, and different communication between schools and families, teachers are also able to create a wish list for their classroom on Walmart’s website, and share it with parents so that everyone is stocked up.
And Walmart is offering virtual learning toolkits and workbooks.
“We’ve partnered with ABC Mouse, Disney, and Sylvan to think through those virtual learning tool kits. Providing tools to kids is very important. Parents will be able to find these workbooks, in stores nationwide,” Washabaugh said.
The retailer will also have featured content and learning resources from those partners on their website.
Health and safety aren’t the only things driving school supply sales this school year.
In light of the renewed interest in social justice, the retailer is featuring a Crayola Colors of the World 32 count crayon set.
“It comes with an assortment of colors that represent the skin tones across the US and representing those nationalities, along with eyes, hair color. It’s something that we think in this current environment is something really relevant and our students are thinking about,” Washabaugh said.
