6 Shoreby Club employees test positive for coronavirus prior to President Trump’s visit

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - Six Shoreby Club employees tested positive in the lead-up to President Donald Trump’s visit to the lakeshore neighborhood and resort on Thursday evening.
The employees did not attend the event at the club, and the event spaces were sanitized several times after the positive results came back, GM Buddy Kane said.
White House staff conducted the PCR test, or rapid antigen test, on roughly 250 attendees, vendors and workers there prior to the event.
Gov. Mike DeWine was tested as part of a the same protocol in order to greet the president, who arrived in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon.
DeWine’s PCR test came back positive, sending shockwaves throughout the state and nation, but during a follow-up test, the governor received a negative result.
An infectious disease expert from University Hospitals spoke with 19 News about the positive and negative results from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus testing on Thursday.
Dr. Amy Edwards said antigen testing used on the governor ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump can be a helpful tool because of the rapid turnaround time, but she noted the method is “notoriously plagued” by accuracy issues.
Meanwhile, at the Shoreby, Kane said they are working to re-test the staff.
