Stefanski: Baker Mayfield “is all ball....he’s done the work”

Stefanski on Mayfield
By Chris Dellecese | August 7, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT - Updated August 7 at 12:39 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave glowing reviews on QB Baker Mayfield in a Friday zoom call with media.

Stefanski said he flew to Texas in March for an in-person meeting with Mayfield and came away impressed.

“He’s all ball,” Stefanski said. “I see a very committed football player who’s ready to lead.”

Stefanski said the Browns are wrapping up Phase 1 of the offseason, still looking to improve on the offensive line and “positions are open.”

