Body camera video shows arrest of man suspected of killing 2 people in Medina

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office released the bodycam footage of the arrest that ended the manhunt for a suspect wanted by Medina police for a double murder.
Medina police were called to the intersection of Lafayette Road and Baxter Street for a shooting around 5 p.m. on Thursday.
That’s when officers made a horrible discovery inside a home at 605 Lafayette.
Medina Police Chief Ed Kinney told 19 News, “Officers responded to the residence and made entry and discovered two individuals deceased.”
The investigation is in the preliminary stages and police are not saying how the victims died or providing a motive at this point.
But, the discovery almost immediately led to a manhunt for a suspect after detectives developed information.
That suspect was identified 52-year-old Robert E. Dick.
He was considered armed and dangerous and neighbors were warned to lock their doors. The Medina County Fairgrounds were even locked down.
Chief Kinney says he put out a BOLO, or “be on the lookout,” to neighboring jurisdictions, and just before midnight Dick’s vehicle was located and then the suspect.
“Just moments ago, officers did take him into custody near Dragway 42 in West Salem,” Chief Kinney said.
The suspect was brought back to Medina from Wayne County where police planned to interview him.
Medina County Prosecutor Forrest Thompson says police knew an arrest was critical to protecting the public.
“It’s critical as time goes on always the potential for more people to,” Thompson said.
The victims’ names have not been released pending the notification of family members.
Prosecutor Thompson says the evidence will be reviewed before determining what charges will be filed.
