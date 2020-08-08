Cleveland Police searching for missing endangered 65-year-old man with schizophrenia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police issued a statewide alert for missing endangered 65-year-old James Ingram, who left his adult care facility on Friday afternoon.
Police said Ingram suffers from schizophrenia and needs his medication.
Ingram walked away from Ecar House Adult Care Facility on 11607 Honeydale Road at 2:30 p.m. on Friday and has not been seen since, according to police.
Police described him as 6′3″ tall, 200 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was reportedly last seen wearing jeans with a gray and black shirt.
Call 911 if you see him or know where he may be.
