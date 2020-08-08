Cleveland’s Lebanese community held a vigil to honor those that passed away in the deadly Beirut explosion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Faris Alameh spoke about how he remembers his beloved cousin who was killed while serving in the army at the port when the Beirut explosion happened.
His heart aches just thinking about this loss. After he spoke to him a month before the deadly blast.
“Very upset every time we watch tv we cry we ask the American Government to help us out & to anybody watching to help the Lebanese people,” Alameh said.
Cleveland’s Lebanese community held a vigil today in honor of the victims.
Pierre Bejjani from the American Lebanese Community Council is hoping to raise money for the families of victims. The much needed funds will go to the Lebanese Red Cross.
“It’s heart-wrenching to see this is happening where the economy is in a disarray, where Covid-19 has taken a lot of things,” he said.
The explosion happened thousands of miles away but is still being felt here in Cleveland. Although it’s hard to be positive right now Alameh says he sees light at the end of the tunnel.”
“But Lebanon will survive, the Lebanese people are fighters, they are survivors,” he added.
