1 dead after motorcycle and SUV collide in Cleveland’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash between a motorcycle and an SUV turned deadly early Saturday morning, according to Cleveland Police.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the crash happened near the corners of E. 61st Street and St. Clair Avenue at 2:33 a.m.
EMS took the victim to University Hospitals, where they later died from their injuries, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
However, Sgt. Ciaccia did not confirm if the victim was riding in the SUV or on the motorcycle.
Their identity is unknown at this time.
More details to come.
