Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative for COVID-19 a second time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine have tested negative for COVID-19 for a second time Saturday.
Both tested negative for COVID-19 in a PCR test administered and run by Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, according to a press release.
The test results today follow the negative PCR test results for the Governor and First Lady on Thursday. The PCR tests taken Thursday were negative for the Governor, First Lady, and staff members, and were run on lab machines twice with results coming in negative both times.
On Thursday morning in Cleveland, following the testing protocol established to be able to greet the President, Governor DeWine took a rapid antigen test and the results reported back for that test were a false positive.
