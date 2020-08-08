MAC reportedly cancels fall football season due to coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mid-America Conference canceled their fall football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Stadium.
According to Stadium, the MAC is the first Football Bowl Subdivision that has opted out of playing this season.
Sources told Stadium that the MAC intends to pick the sport up in the spring.
The league presidents reportedly made the decision on Saturday morning.
The 12 teams the MAC is made of includes the:
- Akron Zips
- Ball State Cardinals
- Bowling Green Falcons
- Buffalo Bulls
- Central Michigan Chippewas
- Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Kent State Golden Flashes
- Miami University Redhawks
- Northern Illinois Huskies
- Ohio Bobcats
- Toledo Rockets
- Western Michigan Broncos
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.