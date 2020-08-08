56 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Saturday there are 56 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 4,426 confirmed cases citywide.
The ages of those affected range from under 1 year old to over 100 years old.
Health officials reported no new deaths in Saturday’s update, which means the total cumulative dead remains 89 citywide.
1,465 residents have been released from isolation, health officials said.
There are a total of 4,977 cases citywide. There are 551 probable cases reported in the city.
