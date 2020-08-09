Alleged gunman shot shortly after killing man and hurting another at Cleveland shopping plaza

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two separate but possibly connected shootings led to one man being killed another hurt during an altercation in a shopping plaza parking lot before the gunman was also shot, according to Cleveland Police.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers were sent to the plaza on 11301 Buckeye Rd. for shots fired around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.
When they arrived, officers found EMS treating a 26-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
He was taken to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
His identity is unknown.
Sgt. Ciaccia said a 29-year-old man who had also been shot multiple times came to officers for help at the scene.
EMS took him to University Hospitals where he remains confined, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
According to Sgt. Ciaccia, officers on scene learned the 26-year-old man was shot during an altercation with the 22-year-old gunman.
A short time later, a second shooting in the 2800 block of East 116th Street in connection to the first led to the gunman being shot multiple times, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said the gunman was arrested but is confined at Fairview Hospital.
His identity is unknown.
