CBS Sports: ‘Inevitable’ 2020 college football season will not be played this fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to CBS Sports NCAA Football Insider Dennis Dodd, the 2020 college football season will likely be held in 2021.
Dodd reported on Sunday that two Power 5 Athletic Directors told him a decision will have to be made soon. “It’s not fair what we’re doing to our coaches and student-athletes,” one long-time Power Five AD told Dodd. “The sooner we can come to a finality, the better.”
“I think it’s inevitable [the season will not be played in the fall],” said another veteran Power Five AD to Dodd.
The Big Ten has already had talks with it’s school presidents, other conferences will have discussions this week. Dodd feels there could be news about a decision sometime in the coming week.
