CBS Sports: ‘Inevitable’ 2020 college football season will not be played this fall

"It's not fair what we're doing to our coaches and student-athletes"

The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. (Source: Charlie Neibergall)
By Mark Schwab | August 9, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT - Updated August 9 at 5:40 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to CBS Sports NCAA Football Insider Dennis Dodd, the 2020 college football season will likely be held in 2021.

Dodd reported on Sunday that two Power 5 Athletic Directors told him a decision will have to be made soon. “It’s not fair what we’re doing to our coaches and student-athletes,” one long-time Power Five AD told Dodd. “The sooner we can come to a finality, the better.”

“I think it’s inevitable [the season will not be played in the fall],” said another veteran Power Five AD to Dodd.

The Big Ten has already had talks with it’s school presidents, other conferences will have discussions this week. Dodd feels there could be news about a decision sometime in the coming week.

