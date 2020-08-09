Cleveland Police save 1-year-old child from roof after father threatens to shoot him

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a 1-year-old child is safe after his father threatened to shoot him before taking him out to the roof.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers were sent to the 18200 block of Lakeshore Boulevard at 1:28 a.m. on Sunday for a 34-year-old homicidal and suicidal man threatening to shoot his child.
When officers arrived, the man came out on the roof with the child, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia said officers secured the child while his father was taken to St. Vincent Charity Hospital.
