DeShields leads Indians over White Sox 5-4 in 10 innings

According to a club official, Indians pitcher Zach Plesac was sent back to Cleveland in a rental car after violating team rules and Major League Baseball’s coronavirus protocols. The official said the 25-year-old Plesac went out with friends in Chicago on Saturday following his win against the White Sox. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said the team got Plesac a car so he wouldn’t be around teammates in the event he contracted the virus. The Athletic first reported the team’s decision to send Plesac home.