How to protect your information on the social media app TikTok

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some say TikTok been the best thing to happen since quarantine.
But the social media app has been criticized by others for not protecting user’s data. The discussion is back at the forefront now with talks of a ban.
Brain Krupp the assistant professor from the Baldwin Wallace university says other apps are just as unsafe.
“But in the same sense if you think about the data that Facebook, Twitter, Snap, all that data that they collect on us if they were to sell that information to third parties and they had a connection to a government that wanted to spy on us it’s essentially the same risk,” he said.
Going through the settings on your phone is the first step in taking back control.
“I would say make it a habit of reviewing the privacy controls that you have so taking a look at if you’re an IOS user taking a look at the privacy settings and see which apps have access to your location and question do they really need that access,” Krupp said.
He recommends not sharing anything that can be harmful in the future.
