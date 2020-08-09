Man breaks leg after base jumping off apartment roof and crashing into 19 News station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is recovering with a broken leg after a base jumping attempt gone wrong on Saturday night.
Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman said a group of four people were base jumping, which is the act of going off tall buildings or hilltops with a parachute, off the Luckman apartments on 1801 East 12th Street.
The first three landed safely in the park, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
The last one to jump was a 30-year-old man whose parachute got caught in the wind on his way down, according to Lt. Norman.
Lt. Norman said his parachute ended up landing on top of the 19 News station, which is directly across the street, causing him to be dangling from the side of the building.
Cleveland Fire crews were able to use a ladder to untangle him from the parachute.
According to Lt. Norman, he suffered a compound fracture to his leg.
A resident of the apartment building captured footage of the rescue.
