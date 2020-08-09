25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Sunday there are 25 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 4,504 citywide.
The ages of those affected range from under 20 years old to over 70 years old. Three cases were transferred from the City of Cleveland.
Health officials reported no new deaths, which means the total cumulative stands at 89 citywide.
In total, 1,569 residents have been released from isolation.
You can read the state’s Sunday numbers update below.
