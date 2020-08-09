No MAC football affects not only the sports world but businesses and students in Northeast Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University won it’s first Bowl game last year and University of Akron fans looked forward to game days for the rebuilding Zips
“All these lots are filled with cars, buses, RVs so I have a feeling it’ll be pretty dead,” says University of Akron senior Candice DeLuca.
And the dead atmosphere can be a killer for business
“We’re going to lose a lot of revenue and business here because of, we usually get a decent crowd here for the games, especially the Kent game,” says University of Akron senior Ben Revay. “It’s usually a big deal.”
And, for students, it’s a big let down.
“It’s disappointing not being able to go to the games this year,” says Tim Zappitelli, a U of A senior.
“A little sad. This is a big experience for everyone. Everyone’s missing out,” says DeLuca. “It’s kind of a bummer.”
“Looking forward to my senior year…going to go to more games than I usually do this year,” says Revay, who sees an alternative. “Maybe go to an Ohio State game if they let people there.”
Others know the world has changed.
“It’s definitely going to be different this year,” says Zappitelli.
Difference the only constant in this year of coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.