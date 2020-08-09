Parents facing child endangering charges after 4 and 5-year-old kids found running naked in Cleveland street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The parents of a 4-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl found running up and down the street naked are facing child endangering charges, according to Cleveland Police.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said EMS took the children from the 1300 block of West 103rd Street to Fairview Hospital at 9:03 a.m. on Sunday.
Their parents were later located, according to the report.
Children and Family Services, as well as the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit, were called to investigate, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
