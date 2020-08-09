Parma City School District announces extracurricular activities to resume on August 11th

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma City School District announced Sunday evening they will resume extracurricular activities on August 11, but they will limit their gatherings to no more than 10.
The gatherings of no more than 10 include coach(es) and sponsor(s).
The district said this was after collaboration with their conference partners, and careful analysis of the Cuyahoga County Board of Health’s most recent written guidance. They also said activities will also follow the guidelines the OHSAA’s Phase 1 description. You can view the description here.
The district continued: “Finally, we continue to believe that moving some or all fall sports to the spring is a viable option. Doing so would allow us to offer the same opportunities to students in what we hope will be a safer environment. We are working with other school districts equally concerned about student safety to petition the OHSAA to allow such movement. We will continue to update you about our progress.”
