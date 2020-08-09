Cleveland Indians send pitcher Zach Plesac to Cleveland after violating team’s rules and leagues health and safety protocols

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians have sent pitcher Zach Plesac back home to Cleveland after he went out with friends Saturday night in Chicago, Ken Rosenthal, and Zach Meisel of The Athletic reported Sunday evening. 19 News has since confirmed the report.
Sources told The Athletic that Plesac upset his teammates and club officials. You can read more of the story at The Athletic. Jeff Passan of ESPN also confirmed The Athletic report.
Plesac pitched in the game Saturday for the Indians. He picked up his first win of the season. He went 6 innings and finished with five hits and seven strikeouts. The Indians defeated the Chicago White Sox 7-1.
