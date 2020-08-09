Air Quality Advisory issued for several Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties, and the advisory goes into effect midnight tonight, until midnight Monday.
An Air Quality Advisory for Ground-Level Ozone has been issued by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties.
Air quality levels will be unhealthy for sensitive groups during this period. If you are in the sensitive groups category of children, the elderly and those with breathing difficulties, please monitor your outdoor activity and check air quality readings at airnow.gov.
