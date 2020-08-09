Total COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio surpasses 100,000

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,669 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 100,848 cases reported statewide.
That is 1 more death and 879 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Sunday.
An additional 5,352 cases and 272 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 11,565 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 2,655 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.