Two 18-year-olds killed in fiery Wayne County crash

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash that killed two 18-year-old teens in Green Township just after midnight on Sunday.
Sgt. Robert Simone said Anthony Shaw of Elyria was heading south on SR-57 when Skylar Sigler of Apple Creek was going east on County Road 7, trying to turn left and head north on SR-57.
Shaw failed to yield at the red light and hit Sigler on the driver’s side, Sgt. Simone said.
Shaw’s car continued to go off the left side of SR-57 before hitting a guardrail, overturning, and being engulfed in flames, according to Sgt. Simone.
Sgt. Simone said Sigler’s car went southbound on SR-57 before also hitting a guardrail and stopping further down the road.
The Wayne County Coroner pronounced both drivers dead at the scene.
According to Sgt. Simone, alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, and neither driver was wearing their seatbelt.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.