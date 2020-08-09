Willoughby Hills K-9 taken to emergency vet after suspected drunk driver crashes into his cruiser

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby Hills K-9 was hurt after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his cruiser just before midnight on Saturday.
Chief Christopher Collins said officers were on I-90 west for a disabled car in the right lane past Bishop Road when the driver of a maroon Chevy Malibu failed to yield and crashed into the back on the Willoughby Hills K-9 cruiser.
The K-9 was still in the car and hurt in the crash, according to Chief Collins.
Chief Collins said he was taken to MedVet Emergency Clinic for treatment and is recovering at home.
The chief said the K-9′s officer was out of the car at the time of the crash and was not injured.
According to the chief, alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash.
The driver was identified as a 56-year-old Bedford man, according to the report.
Chief Collins said a 35-year-old Bedford man and a 55-year-old Euclid man were also in the car.
All three of the men were taken to the hospital, according to the chief.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is conducting the crash investigation.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.