68-year-old Medina woman dies after being ejected from motorcycle after crash in Ashland County

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 68-year-old woman from Medina died Sunday after being ejected from a motorcycle after a crash on U.S. Route 42 near Township Road 653, The Ashland Highway Patrol Post said.
Authorities said a 68-year-old woman who was driving the motorcycle southbound on a 2005 Harley Davidson, was with a passenger, Patricia Strickland, 68. Both are from Medina.
The driver drove off the right side of the roadway, where she struck a driveway access. After striking the driveway access, both women were ejected from the motorcycle.
Strickland, who was the passenger, died at the scene due to her injuries, authorities said. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Ashland Samaritan, and then she was taken to Akron City Hospital.
Authorities said both women were not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m.
The Ashland Post of the Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland Fire/EMS and Gibb’s Towing.
