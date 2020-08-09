40-year-old woman killed in Cleveland road rage altercation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old woman died Saturday night after being shot by a man she got into an argument with about speeding, Cleveland police said.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the woman was driving near the corners of E. 67th Street and Worley Avenue while arguing with the passenger of car that was allegedly speeding and almost hit a child.
According to police, the passenger got out of the car and fired a shot into the woman’s back.
Police arrived around 10:45 p.m. and performed first aid until EMS got to the scene.
EMS took the woman to MetroHealth, where she later died, Ciaccia said.
