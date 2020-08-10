Akron infant dies after pitbull attack

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 7-month-old baby boy died Friday after a pitbull attack in Akron.
The pitbull was around 7 years old and also attacked the infant’s 77-year-old great-grandmother, according to Akron police.
Lt. Michael A. Miller said they arrived around 4 p.m. to a home in the 1300 block of S. Hawkins Ave. and found the infant unresponsive.
EMS was already on scene and took the infant to Children’s Hospital immediately upon police’s arrival, Miller said.
The infant was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital.
The pitbull was placed in the care of Summit County Animal Control, according to Akron police.
