Akron Police: ‘Let Go’ transaction turned violent

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old woman was arrested Saturday after a fallen through Let Go transaction lead to robbery and gunfire.
Let Go is an platform used to buy and sell goods locally.
Akron police said Summer Beatty was apart of a group that robbed two teenagers of an IPhone.
The teenagers listed the phone on Let Go, but decided to forgo the sale after meeting with potential buyers, Lt. Micheal Miller said.
The victims told police a gun was fired during the altercation.
The amount of suspects is unclear, but Akron police said they fled in a Nissan Rogue.
Beatty was picked up in a car of the same make and model, according to police.
Miller said she was taken to Summit County Jail and booked on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Improperly Handling Firearm in a Motor Vehicle.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.