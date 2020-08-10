Akron Public Schools Board of Education suspends all sports, practice and extracurriculars for the next 9 weeks

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Public Schools Board of Education suspended all sports, practice and extracurriculars for the next nine weeks in a 5-2 vote on Monday night.
“This means a delay in athletic competition/sporting events and extracurricular activities until October 1...” the Board announced Monday evening.
Last week, the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), announced a scaled back 6-game football season, plus playoff and championship games.
Despite the plan, the Board’s decision adds more uncertainty to fall high school sports at large in the event that more districts follow suit and withdraw.
Meanwhile, the Akron Public Schools are set to start the year with remote learning later this month.
The district will reevaluate the virtual-only curriculum in late October or early November when officials have a better idea of how prevalent the coronavirus is in Northeast Ohio.
