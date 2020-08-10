Cleveland Clinic wins a 2nd grant from the American Heart Association to study Covid-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Covid-19 pandemic stretches into the summer and threatens to run right into 2021, researchers are throwing time and money at learning as much as possible about Covid-19.
The American Heart Association has jumped, quickly, into the process in the hopes of providing doctors with the information they need to save lives, and it’s why Cleveland Executive Director Valerie Hillow Gates says they are pouring money into research.
“There is just a lot of unknowns and research is typically how we find our answers, it’s the foundation of what we do,” Hillow said.
The Cleveland Clinic is one of four research hospitals that have received one of the latest Covid-19 grants from the American Heart Association, and the Clinic was one of 16 institutions that received one of the initial grants that the AHA awarded in April.
The national research surrounds the apparent risk those with cardiovascular disease have in acquiring the disease and the greater risk they have for a poor outcome fighting off the virus.
Also part of the research is the relatively new concern that the virus can cause damage to a healthy heart.
“We just have a lot to learn about connections that continue to emerge between Covid-19 and cardiovascular disease and cerebrovascular disease,” Hillow said.
The funding was fast tracked so too will be the research reports.
“This was really fast, in the research world sort of unheard of really, so we had more than 750 applications,” Hillow said.
Not only did the Cleveland Clinic receive two of the 20 grants, the Clinic will serve as the American Heart Association’s national Covid-19 Cardiovascular Coordinating Center.
“So we know the need is there, it’s timely, it’s relevant, people have been asking for it in the research world, so we’ve been able to fill that void,” Hillow said.
Outside of the research being done on Covid-19 the Heart Association has 20 million dollars invested in research now underway in Cleveland hospitals.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.